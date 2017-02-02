FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Harris Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $1.33 from continuing operations
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Harris Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $1.33 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Harris Corp -

* Harris Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $5.40 to $5.60 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $5.21 to $5.41 from continuing operations

* fy2017 earnings per share view $5.80, revenue view $7.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.33 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.77 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $5.76 billion to $5.88 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Following close of quarter, Harris board approved a new $1.0 billion share repurchase authorization

* New authorization is in addition to remaining unused authorization of $584 million under company's existing repurchase program

* Company now expects fiscal 2017 share repurchases to total $700 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

