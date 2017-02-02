FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Snap-On reports Q4 earnings per share $2.47
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Snap-On reports Q4 earnings per share $2.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Snap-on Inc -

* Snap-On announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $2.47

* Snap-On expects that capital expenditures in 2017 will be in a range of $80 million to $90 million

* Snap-On Inc quarterly organic sales up 3.6%

* Q4 sales $889.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $875.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In 2017, we expect to make continued progress through our snap-on value creation processes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.