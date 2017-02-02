BRIEF-Snap-On reports Q4 earnings per share $2.47

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Snap-on Inc -

* Snap-On announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $2.47

* Snap-On expects that capital expenditures in 2017 will be in a range of $80 million to $90 million

* Snap-On Inc quarterly organic sales up 3.6%

* Q4 sales $889.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $875.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In 2017, we expect to make continued progress through our snap-on value creation processes