7 months ago
BRIEF-Mobile Mini reports Q4 earnings per share $0.44
February 2, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Mobile Mini reports Q4 earnings per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mobile Mini Inc -

* Mobile Mini reports Q4'16 results and announces 10% increase in dividend

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Q4 earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 revenue $130.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $133.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors increased company's quarterly cash dividend, beginning in q1 of 2017, to 22.7 cents per share

* In quarter,"challenges resulting largely from weak commodity prices continued to negatively affect our remaining specialty containment lines" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

