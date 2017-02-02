BRIEF-Richmont Mines announces 2017 guidance with Island Gold Mine

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Richmont Mines Inc -

* 2017 guidance includes a projected increase of up to 15% in company-wide production to between 110,000 and 120,000 gold ounces

* Richmont announces 2017 guidance with Island Gold Mine positioned for another record year

* "Increase in production is expected to drive a decrease of up to 8% in cash costs both company-wide and at island gold mine"

* Sees 2017 cash costs per ounce $835 - $885

* "We are also considering strategic alternatives for Beaufor mine and other QUEBEC assets"