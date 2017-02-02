FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Boston Scientific sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.86 to $0.91
February 2, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Boston Scientific sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.86 to $0.91

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp

* Boston scientific announces results for fourth quarter and full year ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.09

* Sees q1 2017 sales $2.05 billion to $2.1 billion

* Q4 sales $2.191 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.16 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.86 to $0.91

* Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.18 to $0.21

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30 excluding items

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $8.675 billion to $8.875 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 interventional cardiology worldwide sales $585 million versus $525 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $8.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boston scientific corp - q4 cardiac rhythm management worldwide sales $473 million versus $440 million last year

* Boston scientific corp - q1 adjusted earnings, excluding items, are estimated in a range of $0.29 to $0.31 per share

* Boston scientific corp sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings, excluding items in a range of $1.22 to $1.26 per share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

