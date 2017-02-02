FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2017 / 12:02 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ingredion sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.40 to $7.80

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ingredion Inc

* Ingredion incorporated reports solid fourth quarter 2016 results and record full-year earnings per share

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.40 to $7.80

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.42

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ingredion inc sees 2017 capital expenditures are anticipated to be between $300 and $325 million

* Ingredion inc - q4 2016 reported eps $1.26

* Ingredion inc- in 2017, cash generated by operations is expected to be in range of $800 to $850 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ingredion inc - q4 net sales were relatively flat, as a result of improved price/mix in north america and south america

* Ingredion inc qtrly net sales $1,399 million versus $1,405 million

* Q4 revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

