7 months ago
February 2, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Dow Chemical says to sell its Ethylene Acrylic Acid copolymers and ionomers business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co

* Dow announces proposed divestiture of ethylene acrylic acid (eaa) copolymers business

* Dow chemical co says under terms of purchase agreement, sk global chemical will honor certain customer and supplier contracts and other agreements

* Dow chemical co - divestiture will be conditioned on dow and dupont closing their merger transaction, in addition to other closing conditions

* Dow chemical co - merger closing for proposed dow and dupont transaction would be expected to occur in first half of 2017

* Dow chemical co - dow and dupont expect intended business separation transactions to be about 18 months after merger close.

* Dow chemical-divestiture includes production assets in freeport, texas, tarragona, spain, associated intellectual property and product trademarks

* Dow chemical says given current regulatory agency status, merger closing for dow and dupont transaction is expected to occur in first half of 2017

* Dow announces proposed divestiture of ethylene acrylic acid (eaa) copolymers business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

