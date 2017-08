BRIEF-Teledyne Technologies reports Q4 earnings per share $1.49 from continuing operations

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Teledyne Technologies Inc -

* Teledyne Technologies reports fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.49 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $552.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $549.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.65 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $1.48

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $1.15 to $1.17 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.40 to $5.50 excluding items

* fy2017 earnings per share view $5.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teledyne Technologies Inc says effective tax rate for 2017 is expected to be 28.0%, before discrete items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: