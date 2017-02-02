FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Xylem reports Q4 earnings per share $0.28
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Xylem reports Q4 earnings per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Xylem Inc -

* Xylem Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

* Q4 earnings per share $0.28

* Q4 revenue $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.13 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.20 to $2.35

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 20 to 22 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.5 billion to $4.6 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* fy2017 earnings per share view $2.29, revenue view $4.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xylem Inc says full-year 2017 adjusted operating margin is expected to be in range of 13.2 to 13.7 percent

* Xylem Inc says for 2017 on an organic basis, Xylem's revenue growth is anticipated to be in range of one to three percent

* Xylem Inc says FY adjusted earnings outlook excludes projected integration, restructuring and realignment costs of approximately $30 million for year

* Xylem Inc says declared a dividend in amount of $0.18 per share, an increase of 16.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

