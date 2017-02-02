BRIEF-International Paper reports Q4 earnings per share $0.53

Feb 2 (Reuters) - International Paper Co -
* International Paper reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share $0.53
* Q4 sales $5.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.35 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Special items in Q4 of 2016 included a pre-tax charge of $7 million for restructuring and other charges
* Industrial packaging operating profits in Q4 of 2016 were $372 million compared with $424 million in Q3 of 2016
* Special items in Q4 included pre-tax charge of $7 million for restructuring, charges for costs associated with closure of mill in turkey