7 months ago
BRIEF-A. O. Smith reports Q4 earnings per share $0.47
February 2, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-A. O. Smith reports Q4 earnings per share $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - A. O. Smith Corp -

* A. O. Smith announces double-digit 2016 earnings growth on six percent increase in sales

* Q4 earnings per share $0.47

* Q4 sales $698.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $709.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.98 to $2.08

* "We believe our sales in china will continue to grow at a rate of approximately 15 percent in local currency" in 2017

* Believe sales in U.S. will be driven by residential water heater growth, continued growth of boilers and water treatment products in 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* At its Dec 2016 meeting, co's board of directors increased authorized shares available for repurchase by 3.0 million shares

* Earnings guidance for FY does not include potential impact from future acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

