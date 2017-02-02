BRIEF-Old Dominion Freight Line reports EPS of $0.83 in Q4

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Old Dominion Freight Line Inc :

* Old Dominion Freight Line announces earnings per diluted share of $0.83 for the fourth quarter of 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.83

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Old Dominion Freight Line Inc - company currently expects capital expenditures for 2017 to total approximately $385 million

* Old Dominion Freight Line Inc - qtrly revenue $745.7 million versus $734.6 million

* Q4 revenue view $739.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S