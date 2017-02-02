FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Penn National Gaming reports qtrly loss per share $0.05
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Penn National Gaming reports qtrly loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc :

* Penn National Gaming reports fourth quarter revenue of $742.9 million, income from operations of $113.8 million and adjusted ebitda of $195.9 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Q4 revenue $742.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $744.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.14, revenue view $744.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Penn National Gaming Inc- board of directors authorizes $ 100 million share repurchase program

* Penn National Gaming Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of $78.1 million with $26.4 million in q1

* Penn National Gaming Inc sees 2017 net revenues $3,046.9 million

* Penn National Gaming Inc sees 2017 diluted earnings per common share $0.31

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $3.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

