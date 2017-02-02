FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Philip Morris International qtrly adjusted earnings per share of $1.10
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Philip Morris International qtrly adjusted earnings per share of $1.10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc

* Philip morris international inc. (pmi) reports 2016 results; provides 2017 earnings per share forecast

* Q4 revenue $19.2 billion

* Q4 revenue view $6.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $4.70 to $4.85

* Philip morris international inc qtrly cigarette shipment volume of 200.6 billion units, down by 4.4%

* Philip morris international inc - qtrly reported diluted earnings per share of $1.10

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $6.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.10

* Philip morris international inc sees unfavorable currency impact, at prevailing exchange rates, of approximately $0.18 for full-year 2017

* Philip morris sees 2017 net revenue growth, excluding excise taxes, in excess of current annual growth target range of 4-6%, ex-currency, acquisitions

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.72, revenue view $26.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.