BRIEF-Philip Morris International qtrly adjusted earnings per share of $1.10

* Philip morris international inc. (pmi) reports 2016 results; provides 2017 earnings per share forecast

* Q4 revenue $19.2 billion

* Q4 revenue view $6.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $4.70 to $4.85

* Philip morris international inc qtrly cigarette shipment volume of 200.6 billion units, down by 4.4%

* Philip morris international inc - qtrly reported diluted earnings per share of $1.10

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $6.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.10

* Philip morris international inc sees unfavorable currency impact, at prevailing exchange rates, of approximately $0.18 for full-year 2017

* Philip morris sees 2017 net revenue growth, excluding excise taxes, in excess of current annual growth target range of 4-6%, ex-currency, acquisitions

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.72, revenue view $26.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S