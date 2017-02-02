FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-MKS Instruments Q4 earnings per share $0.83
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-MKS Instruments Q4 earnings per share $0.83

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mks Instruments Inc

* Mks Instruments reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.05 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.83

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $405 million versus i/b/e/s view $395 million

* Mks Instruments Inc - expects that sales in q1 of 2017 may range from $385 to $425 million

* Mks Instruments Inc sees q1 gaap net income could range from $0.72 to $0.96 per diluted share

* Mks instruments inc q2 sees non-gaap net earnings could range from $0.93 to $1.17 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $386.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mks Instruments Inc - expect to achieve total synergies of $40 million by end of 2018, up from our previously announced goal of $35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.