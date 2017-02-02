BRIEF-MKS Instruments Q4 earnings per share $0.83

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mks Instruments Inc

* Mks Instruments reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.05 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.83

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $405 million versus i/b/e/s view $395 million

* Mks Instruments Inc - expects that sales in q1 of 2017 may range from $385 to $425 million

* Mks Instruments Inc sees q1 gaap net income could range from $0.72 to $0.96 per diluted share

* Mks instruments inc q2 sees non-gaap net earnings could range from $0.93 to $1.17 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $386.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mks Instruments Inc - expect to achieve total synergies of $40 million by end of 2018, up from our previously announced goal of $35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: