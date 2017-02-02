BRIEF-Cato reports January same-store sales down 15 percent

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Cato Corp

* Cato corp says expect diluted q4 eps results will be within previous range of a loss of $0.50 to a loss of $0.54

* Cato reports January same-store sales down 15%

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* January sales fell 14 percent to $45.5 million

* Q4 sales fell 12 percent to $218.2 million

* January same store sales fell 15 percent

* Sees FY earnings per share $1.66 to $1.70

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: