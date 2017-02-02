FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CME Group reports Q4 EPS of $1.10
February 2, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-CME Group reports Q4 EPS of $1.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Cme Group Inc -

* CME Group Inc. Reports strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Says annual average daily volume reached a 15.6 million contracts in 2016

* Says fourth-quarter 2016 volume averaged 16.3 million contracts per day, up 24 percent versus fourth-quarter 2015

* Fourth-Quarter 2016 total average rate per contract was $0.731 cents, down from $0.750 in third-quarter 2016

* Says q4 clearing and transaction fee revenue was $769 million, up 13 percent compared with fourth-quarter 2015

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.14

* Q4 earnings per share $1.10

* Q4 revenue $913 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fourth-quarter 2016 average daily volume was 16.3 million contracts, up 24 percent from fourth-quarter 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

