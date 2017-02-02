FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BCE reports Q4 EPS of C$0.75
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-BCE reports Q4 EPS of C$0.75

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Bce Inc

* BCE reports 2016 Q4 and full-year results, announces 2017 financial targets - common share dividend increased 5.1 pct to $2.87 per year

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.76

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.75

* Q4 revenue C$5.702 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$5.68 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says BCE made a $400 million voluntary pension plan contribution in December 2016

* Says in Q4 2016, BCE gained 112,393 net new wireless postpaid customers and reported a net loss of 24,470 prepaid subscribers

* Says in Q4 2016, BCE reported 35,905 net new fibe TV customers and a net loss of 36,869 satellite TV customers

* Says Q4 postpaid net additions grew 23.1 pct to 112,393, from 91,308 in Q4 2015

* Says Q4 postpaid subscriber churn increased 0.07 percentage points to 1.45 pct this quarter

* Says blended ARPU increased 4.7 pct to $66.69 in Q4

* Sees 2017 revenue growth of 1-2 pct

* FY 2017 revenue view C$22.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

