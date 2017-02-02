BRIEF-Valero Energy reports Q4 rev $104 mln

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Partners LP

* Valero Energy Partners LP reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 revenue $104 million versus I/B/E/S view $102.6 million

* Partnership expects 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $49 million

* Reported net income attributable to partners of $60 million for quarter

* Partnership expects to grow distributions at an annual rate of 25 percent for 2017 and at least 20 percent for 2018

* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit (basic and diluted): common units $ 0.77

* Board of directors of VLP'S general partner declared a q4 2016 cash distribution of $0.4065 per unit