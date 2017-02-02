FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Valero Energy reports Q4 rev $104 mln
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Valero Energy reports Q4 rev $104 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Partners LP

* Valero Energy Partners LP reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 revenue $104 million versus I/B/E/S view $102.6 million

* Partnership expects 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $49 million

* Reported net income attributable to partners of $60 million for quarter

* Partnership expects to grow distributions at an annual rate of 25 percent for 2017 and at least 20 percent for 2018

* Expects to grow distributions at an annual rate of 25 percent for 2017 and at least 20 percent for 2018

* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit (basic and diluted): common units $ 0.77

* Board of directors of VLP'S general partner declared a q4 2016 cash distribution of $0.4065 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.