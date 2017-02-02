BRIEF-L Brands Jan same store sales falls 4 percent

Feb 2 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc

* L Brands reports January and fourth quarter sales

* Sees Q4 earnings per share about $1.90

* Q4 sales $4.489 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.52 billion

* January sales fell 1 percent to $805.2 million

* January same store sales fell 4 percent

* Comparable sales for Q4 ended Jan. 28, 2017, were flat

* L Brands Inc - authorizes new $250 million share repurchase program

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* L Brands Inc - new share repurchase program includes remaining $62 million outstanding under previous program