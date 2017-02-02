FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ingles Markets Q1 same store sales rise 1.8 pct
February 2, 2017 / 12:50 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ingles Markets Q1 same store sales rise 1.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ingles Markets Inc

* Ingles Markets incorporated reports sales and net income for first quarter fiscal 2017

* Q1 same store sales rose 1.8 percent

* Q1 sales $982.8 million versus $951.1 million

* Ingles Markets Inc qtrly comparable store sales, excluding gasoline, increased 1.8 percent

* Ingles Markets Inc sees total fiscal 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be between $100 million and $140 million

* Ingles Markets Inc - Company currently has a line of credit totaling $175.0 million, of which $140 million is currently available

* Ingles Markets Inc - qtrly diluted earnings per common share for class a $0.68 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

