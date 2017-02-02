FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Surmodics reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Surmodics reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Surmodics Inc

* Surmodics reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Surmodics reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Surmodics inc - raises revenue and eps guidance

* Q1 revenue $17.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $15.8 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19

* Surmodics Inc says remain on track to continue clinical evaluation of our surveil drug-coated balloon

* Surmodics Inc- for 2017, company now expects gaap revenue to range from $64.0 million to $68.0 million, up from a previous range of $63.0 million to $67.0 million

* Surmodics Inc - company now expects diluted earnings in range of loss per share of $0.07 to earnings of $0.08 per share for 2017

* Surmodics Inc sees non-GAAP earnings of $0.18 to $0.33 per share for 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $65.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.