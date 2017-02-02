BRIEF-Parker-Hannifin reports Q2 earnings per share $1.78

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Parker-Hannifin Corp -

* Fiscal 2017 full year earnings guidance increased

* Parker reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.91

* Q2 sales $2.67 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.69 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $6.71 to $7.21 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $1.78

* Increasing organic growth forecast for second half of fiscal year from 2.3% to 3.3% at midpoint in new guidance

* For FY ending June 30 2017, revised guidance for earnings from continuing operations to range $7.05 to $7.55 per share on an adjusted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: