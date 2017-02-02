BRIEF-CMS Energy reports quarterly earnings per share $0.28

Feb 2 (Reuters) - CMS Energy Corp -

* Expanded 10-year capital expenditure plan from $17 billion to $18 billion

* CMS Energy announces 2016 earnings of $1.98 per share (reported) up 5% from 2015; $2.02 per share (adjusted) up 7% from 2015

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.14 to $2.18

* Also increased its projected spending on capital expenditures over next 10 years from $17 billion to $18 billion

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.28

* Quarterl operating revenue $1,640 million versus $1,509 million

