Feb 2 (Reuters) - Kelly Services Inc

* Kelly Services reports fourth quarter earnings and solid 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.55

* Qtrly revenue from services $ 1.30 billion versus $ 1.46 billion

* Kelly Services - "Revenue comparisons unfavorably impacted by transfer of APAC staffing operations to TS Kelly Asia Pacific JV at beginning of Q3 2016 "