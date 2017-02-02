BRIEF-Fis announces redemption of $700 million 5.000% senior notes due 2022

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Information Services Inc :

* FIS announces redemption of $700 million 5.000pct senior notes due 2022

* Fidelity National Information Services -has issued notice to redeem 100pct of outstanding aggregate principal amount of $700 million 5.000pct senior notes due 2022

* Fidelity National Information - all outstanding principal amount of notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 102.5pct of principal amount thereof