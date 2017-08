Feb 2 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - filed ANDA with FDA seeking approval to market generic version of Novo Nordisk's Victoza (liraglutide) injection

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - should its ANDA be approved, Teva may be entitled to 180 days of generic market exclusivity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: