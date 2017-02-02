FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Ralph Lauren Corp announces CEO departure
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ralph Lauren Corp announces CEO departure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp -

* Ralph Lauren Corporation announces CEO departure

* Company and stefan larsson mutually agree to part ways

* Company will conduct ceo search; execution of way forward plan will continue

* Stefan Larsson, president and chief executive officer, will depart from company on May 1

* Chief financial officer jane nielsen will lead execution of plan until a new CEO joins company.

* Company will continue to execute way forward plan announced in june 2016

* Ralph Lauren Corp chairman Ralph Lauren says had "different views" with larsson "on how to evolve creative and consumer-facing parts of business"

* Previously announced a plan "to refocus company" is on track

* Ralph Lauren's chairman Ralph Lauren says "after many conversations with one another, and our board", "agreed to part ways" with Larsson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.