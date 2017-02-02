FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Ralph Lauren reports Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.86 per share
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ralph Lauren reports Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.86 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp

* Ralph Lauren reports third-quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.86

* Q3 earnings per share $0.98

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.71 billion

* Ralph Lauren says for fiscal 2017, company is maintaining its guidance

* Ralph Lauren says continues to expect operating margin for fiscal 2017 to be approximately 10%

* Ralph Lauren expects to incur restructuring charges of about $400 million as a result of fiscal 2017 restructuring activities

* Ralph Lauren - for fiscal 2017, company is maintaining its guidance

* Ralph Lauren says operating margin for q4 of fiscal 2017 is expected to be 6.0%-6.5%

* Ralph Lauren says foreign currency is estimated to pressure operating margin by about 100 basis points for q4

* Ralph Lauren - expects to incur a $150 million inventory charge associated with company's way forward plan

* Ralph Lauren - qtrly consolidated comparable store sales decreased 5% on a reported basis and were down 4% on a constant currency basis

* Ralph Lauren - restructuring charges, inventory charge expected to be substantially realized by end of fiscal 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.46, revenue view $6.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

