BRIEF-Ralph Lauren reports Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.86 per share

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp
* Ralph Lauren reports third-quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.86
* Q3 earnings per share $0.98
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.71 billion
* Ralph Lauren says for fiscal 2017, company is maintaining its guidance
* Ralph Lauren says continues to expect operating margin for fiscal 2017 to be approximately 10%
* Ralph Lauren expects to incur restructuring charges of about $400 million as a result of fiscal 2017 restructuring activities
* Ralph Lauren says operating margin for q4 of fiscal 2017 is expected to be 6.0%-6.5%
* Ralph Lauren says foreign currency is estimated to pressure operating margin by about 100 basis points for q4
* Ralph Lauren - expects to incur a $150 million inventory charge associated with company's way forward plan
* Ralph Lauren - qtrly consolidated comparable store sales decreased 5% on a reported basis and were down 4% on a constant currency basis
* Ralph Lauren - restructuring charges, inventory charge expected to be substantially realized by end of fiscal 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.46, revenue view $6.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S