BRIEF-Standex expands electronics in Asia with planned acquisition of Oki Sensor Device Corp

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Standex International Corp

* Standex expands electronics in asia with planned acquisition of oki sensor device corporation

* Standex international corp - terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Expected eps accretion (ex-purchase accounting) of $0.08-$0.11 in fiscal 2017, $0.40-$0.44 in fiscal 2018

