7 months ago
BRIEF-New York Times Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30
February 2, 2017 / 1:55 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-New York Times Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - New York Times Co -

* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* New York Times Co - total circulation revenues in q1 of 2017 are expected to increase approximately 6 percent compared to q1 of 2016

* New York Times Co - total revenues for q4 of 2016 decreased 1.1 percent to $439.7 million from $444.7 million in q4 of 2015

* New York Times Co - total advertising revenues in q1 of 2017 are expected to decrease in high-single digits compared to q1 of 2016.

* New york times - operating costs and adjusted operating costs expected to increase in mid- to high-single digits in q1 of 2017 compared with q1 of 2016

* New york times - paid digital-only subscriptions totaled about 1,853,000 as of end of q4 , a net increase of 296,000 subscriptions compared to end of q3

* Q4 advertising revenue $185 million versus $204.8 million

* New York Times Co - "continue to experience significant headwinds in print advertising"

* New york times - q4 results included $21.3 million pension settlement charge in connection with a lump-sum payment offer to certain former employees

* New York Times Co - "in q4, we added 276,000 net new digital news subscriptions, single best quarter since 2011"

* New York Times Co - "believe that there is further opportunity to significantly extend our subscription reach, both in u.s. And around world" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

