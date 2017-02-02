FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Magellan Midstream Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.04 excluding items
February 2, 2017 / 2:05 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Magellan Midstream Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.04 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP :

* Magellan midstream reports higher fourth-quarter financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.04 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.93

* Magellan midstream - partnership expects to spend $550 million in 2017 and $350 million in 2018 to complete its current slate of construction projects

* "partnership fully expects to generate some level of profitability from condensate splitter this year"

* Magellan midstream partners lp says currently expects to generate annual dcf of $1.0 billion in 2017

* Magellan midstream partners lp- management is also targeting annual distribution growth of 8% for 2018

* Magellan midstream partners lp says management remains committed to its previously-stated goal of increasing annual cash distributions by 8% for 2017

* Magellan midstream partners- carr-to-platteville segment of saddlehorn pipeline is nearing completion, with linefill expected to begin in late Feb

* Magellan midstream partners lp says net income per limited partner unit is estimated to be $3.75 for 2017, with first-quarter guidance of 90 cents

* Magellan midstream partners- Magellan's share of spending for Saddlehorn pipeline expected to be about $220 million, or $10 million lower than estimates

* Magellan midstream partners lp - also continues to evaluate well in excess of $500 million of potential organic growth projects

* Magellan midstream partners lp - management "remains committed" to its previously-stated goal of increasing annual cash distributions by 8% for 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Magellan Midstream Partners Lp - qtrly total revenue $573 million versus $614.9 million

* Q4 revenue view $602.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

