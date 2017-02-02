BRIEF-Magellan Midstream Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.04 excluding items

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP :
* Magellan midstream reports higher fourth-quarter financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.04 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.93
* Magellan midstream - partnership expects to spend $550 million in 2017 and $350 million in 2018 to complete its current slate of construction projects
* "partnership fully expects to generate some level of profitability from condensate splitter this year"
* Magellan midstream partners lp says currently expects to generate annual dcf of $1.0 billion in 2017
* Magellan midstream partners lp- management is also targeting annual distribution growth of 8% for 2018
* Magellan midstream partners lp says management remains committed to its previously-stated goal of increasing annual cash distributions by 8% for 2017
* Magellan midstream partners- carr-to-platteville segment of saddlehorn pipeline is nearing completion, with linefill expected to begin in late Feb
* Magellan midstream partners lp says net income per limited partner unit is estimated to be $3.75 for 2017, with first-quarter guidance of 90 cents
* Magellan midstream partners- Magellan's share of spending for Saddlehorn pipeline expected to be about $220 million, or $10 million lower than estimates
* Magellan midstream partners lp - also continues to evaluate well in excess of $500 million of potential organic growth projects
* Magellan midstream partners lp - management "remains committed" to its previously-stated goal of increasing annual cash distributions by 8% for 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Magellan Midstream Partners Lp - qtrly total revenue $573 million versus $614.9 million
* Q4 revenue view $602.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: