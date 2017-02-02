BRIEF-Scientific Games announces upsizing, pricing of private add-on offering of $1.15 bln of 7 pct senior secured notes

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Scientific Games Corp :

* Scientific Games announces upsizing and pricing of private add-on offering of $1.15 billion of 7.000% senior secured notes

* Scientific Games Corp - priced $1.15 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2022

* Scientific Games Corp - priced senior secured notes due 2022 at an issue price of 106.0%

* Scientific Games Corp - priced notes represent a $150 million increase in original offering amount