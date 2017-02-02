FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Veeco Instruments enters into agreement to acquire Ultratech Inc
The toll of Tasers
February 2, 2017 / 5:37 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Veeco Instruments enters into agreement to acquire Ultratech Inc

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ultratech Inc

* Veeco enters into agreement to acquire ultratech

* Transaction valued at approximately $815 million, expected to be immediately accretive to non-gaap eps

* Ultratech have unanimously approved transaction

* says post transaction it is projected that ultratech shareholders will own approximately 15 percent of combined company

* Shareholders will receive $21.75 per share in cash, 0.2675 of a share of veeco common stock for each ultratech common share outstanding

* Says boards of directors of both veeco and ultratech have unanimously approved transaction

* Veeco expects to realize approximately $15 million in annualized run rate synergies within 24 months after closing

* Transaction consideration is valued at approximately $28.64 per ultratech share

* Implied enterprise value of deal is approximately $550 million, net of ultratech's net cash balance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

