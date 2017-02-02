BRIEF-Delta Air Lines says January consolidated passenger unit rev fell

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc

* Delta reports financial and operating performance for january 2017

* Delta air lines inc - consolidated passenger unit revenue (prasm) for month of january declined 2.5% year over year

* Consolidated passenger unit revenue (prasm) for month of january declined 2.5% year over year

* Delta air lines inc - preliminary january mainline completion factor 99.0%

* January total system rpms 15.64 billion versus 15.58 billion

* January asms total system 19.26 billion versus 19.15 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: