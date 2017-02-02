FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Saputo posts Q3 earnings per share of C$0.49
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 6:16 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Saputo posts Q3 earnings per share of C$0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Saputo Inc :

* Saputo Inc.: Financial results for fiscal 2017 third quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Q3 revenue C$2.966 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$2.98 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share C$0.49

* Emanuele Saputo, company's Founding Chairman, has advised company that he will retire effective August 1, 2017

* Effective August 1, 2017, Lino A. Saputo, co's CEO and vice chairman of board, will be appointed to position of chairman of board

* Lino A. Saputo, Jr will also retain his responsibilities as company's chief executive officer

* In quarter fluctuation of canadian dollar versus foreign currencies during quarter had negative impact on revenues of about $44 million

* Emanuele Saputo will not be renewing his mandate as director at company's next shareholders' meeting

* Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.