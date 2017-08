BRIEF-RADNET ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO FIRST LIEN CREDIT FACILITIES

Feb 2 (Reuters) - RadNet Inc :

* RADNET ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO FIRST LIEN CREDIT FACILITIES

* RADNET - AMENDMENT RESULTED IN A REDUCTION IN INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO SENIOR FIRST LIEN TERM LOANS, SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY BY 50 BASIS POINTS

* RADNET INC - AMENDMENT WILL RESULT IN AN ANNUAL INTEREST SAVINGS OF APPROXIMATELY $2.4 MILLION

* RADNET -AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN FACILITY AND REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, CONSISTING OF $478.9 MILLION FIRST LIEN TERM LOANS AND $117.5 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY