7 months ago
February 2, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Mint says Mint Middle East signed term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mint Corp :

* Mint provides corporate update

* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated

* Purchase price is USD$27.25 million

* Currently exploring options to raise capital

* Expects that acquisition will facilitate launch of a lending program to payroll cardholders

* Expects that raised capital will be raised by acquirer without issuance of securities by mint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

