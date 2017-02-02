FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Stemline Therapeutics provides update on pivotal BPDCN trial
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Stemline Therapeutics provides update on pivotal BPDCN trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Stemline Therapeutics Inc:

* Stemline therapeutics provides update on pivotal bpdcn trial

* On January 18, company received a report that a patient death had occurred.

* On January 18, company received a report that a patient death had occurred

* Patient had developed capillary leak syndrome (cls), a known, sometimes fatal, and well-documented side effect of SL-401

* Cause Of patient's death has not yet been determined

* Cause Of patient's death has not yet been determined

* Pivotal phase 2 trial with SL-401 in bpdcn is currently ongoing, patient enrollment is ahead of schedule

* Plans to provide a clinical and safety update on this cohort when cohort and data are complete

* Patients continue to receive sl-401 in pivotal phase 2 trial

* Timelines for BPDCN trial study completion and bla submission remain on track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.