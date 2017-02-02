FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Xplore Technologies Q3 earnings per share $0.02
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Xplore Technologies Q3 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Xplore Technologies Corp :

* Xplore Technologies reports profitable fiscal third quarter 2017

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Xplore Technologies Corp says xplore continues to anticipate sales growth beyond its fiscal year 2017 revenue targets

* Xplore Technologies Corp- for fiscal 2017, xplore revised its revenue outlook to a range of $78 million and $82 million

* Xplore Technologies Corp says gross margin for fiscal year is still expected to be between 28 pct and 30 pct

* Xplore Technologies Corp sees 2017 operating expenses are expected to be approximately $25-27 million, compared to $30.3 million in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.