BRIEF-Xplore Technologies Q3 earnings per share $0.02

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Xplore Technologies Corp :

* Xplore Technologies reports profitable fiscal third quarter 2017

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Xplore Technologies Corp says xplore continues to anticipate sales growth beyond its fiscal year 2017 revenue targets

* Xplore Technologies Corp- for fiscal 2017, xplore revised its revenue outlook to a range of $78 million and $82 million

* Xplore Technologies Corp says gross margin for fiscal year is still expected to be between 28 pct and 30 pct

* Xplore Technologies Corp sees 2017 operating expenses are expected to be approximately $25-27 million, compared to $30.3 million in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: