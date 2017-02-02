FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Open Text reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Open Text reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Open Text Corp :

* Open Text reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $543 million versus I/B/E/S view $535.1 million

* Open Text Corp qtrly gaap-based eps, diluted of $0.18 on a post share split basis

* Open Text Corp qtrly non-gaap-based eps, diluted of $0.54 on a post share split basis

* Open Text Corp - anticipated cost is expected to be approximately $50 million, and primarily relates to workforce and facility consolidations

* Open Text Corp - expect any savings realized during remainder of fiscal 2017 to be largely offset by one-time ecd integration costs

* Open Text Corp - in connection with acquisition, opentext is implementing restructuring activities to streamline our operations

* Open Text Corp-"anticipated adjusted operating margin range of 34 pct to 38 pct" for 2020

* Open Text Corp - the restructuring charges are expected to be incurred during remainder of fiscal 2017 and into fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

