7 months ago
BRIEF-Collectors Universe Q2 EPS $0.34 from continuing operations
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 9:16 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Collectors Universe Q2 EPS $0.34 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Collectors Universe Inc :

* Collectors Universe reports record operating results for second quarter and first half of fiscal 2017

* Q2 revenue rose 41 percent to $17.9 million

* Collectors Universe Inc - "continue to see a positive market environment due to recent release of 2017 coins in us and in china"

* Q2 earnings per share $0.34 from continuing operations

* Collectors Universe Inc- "continue to see a positive market environment due to recent release of 2017 coins in us and in china" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

