FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Rudolph Technologies Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Rudolph Technologies Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Rudolph Technologies Inc :

* Rudolph Technologies reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 revenue $54.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $54.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22 to $0.25

* Sees Q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.19 to $0.22

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $57 million to $60 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $59.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.