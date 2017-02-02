FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Beacon Roofing Supply Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc :

* Beacon Roofing Supply reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 sales $1.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Beacon Roofing Supply - "more normalized weather conditions have made for challenging sales comparisons to last year's mild fall and winter"

* Operating profits in quarter "were negatively impacted by a decline in non-residential roofing sales" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

