7 months ago
February 2, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Visa reports Q1 EPS $0.86

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Visa Inc -

* Sees full-year 2017 annual diluted class a common stock earnings per share growth: low 30s on a gaap nominal dollar basis

* Sees 2017 net revenue growth: 16% to 18% range on a nominal dollar basis, including 2.0 to 2.5 ppts of negative foreign currency impact

* Reports strong fiscal first quarter 2017 results

* Payments volume growth, on a constant dollar basis, for three months ended December 31, 2016, was 39% over prior year at $1.8 trillion.

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.86

* Q1 revenue $4.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.29 billion

* Sees full-year 2017 annual diluted class a common stock earnings per share growth: mid-teens on an adjusted, non-gaap nominal dollar basis

* Cross-border volume growth, on a constant dollar basis, was 140 pct for three months ended December 31, 2016.

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Financial outlook for fiscal full-year 2017 includes Visa Europe integration expenses of approximately $80 million for full-year

* Total processed transactions, which represent transactions processed by Visa, for 3 months ended December 31, 2016, were 27.3 billion, a 44 pct increase

* Fiscal Q1 2017 service revenues were $1.9 billion, an increase of 17 pct over prior year

* Visa Inc affirms 2017 financial outlook for client incentives, annual operating margin and effective tax rate

* Fy 2017 annual diluted class a common stock earnings per share growth guidance includes 2.5 to 3.0 ppts of negative foreign currency impact

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.29, revenue view $17.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

