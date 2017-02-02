FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Paylocity Q2 non-gaap pro forma earnings per share $0.10
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Paylocity Q2 non-gaap pro forma earnings per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Paylocity Holding Corp :

* Paylocity announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap pro forma earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Q2 revenue $68.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $68.4 million

* Sees Q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22 to $0.24

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41 to $0.43

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $87.5 million to $88.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $296 million to $298 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $88.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $297.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.