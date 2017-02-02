BRIEF-Mad Catz Q3 loss per share $0.05

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mad Catz Interactive Inc :

* Mad Catz reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.05

* Q3 sales $19.1 million

* Mad Catz Interactive Inc - "company has not made a decision at this time to pursue any specific strategic transaction or other strategic alternatives"

* Mad Catz Interactive Inc - "there can be no assurance that exploration of strategic alternatives will result in sale of co or any other transaction"