7 months ago
BRIEF-GoPro Q4 revenue $540.6 mln vs. $436.6 mln
February 2, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-GoPro Q4 revenue $540.6 mln vs. $436.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - GoPro Inc

* GoPro Inc-Qtrly GAAP gross margin 39.2% versus 29.4 percent

* GoPro announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* GoPro Inc-Qtrly non-GAAP gross margin 39.5% versus 29.6 percent

* GoPro Inc- Sees Q1 2017 revenue of $200 million +/- $10 million

* GoPro Inc-Sees Q1 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin in low 30% range

* GoPro Inc - Qtrly loss per share $0.82

* GoPro Inc - Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* GoPro Inc - Qtrly revenue $540.6 million versus $436.6 million

* GoPro Inc - Sees 2017 GAAP operating expenses below $688 million

* GoPro Inc - Sees Q1 GAAP operating expenses of between $168 million and $178 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.26, revenue view $267.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.35, revenue view $1.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

