FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-DCT Industrial Trust reports Q4 and full-year 2016 results
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 10:26 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-DCT Industrial Trust reports Q4 and full-year 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - DCT Industrial Trust Inc

* DCT Industrial Trust reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc - FFO, as adjusted, of $0.59 per diluted share in Q4

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc - Same-store NOI growth of 8.9 percent on a cash basis and 7.4 percent on a straight-line basis in Q4

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc - Same-store NOI growth of 8.9 percent on a cash basis in quarter

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc - Company's guidance for 2017 net earnings (EPS) is between $0.46 and $0.56 per diluted share

* DCT Industrial Trust Inc- Company's 2017 FFO guidance, as adjusted, is between $2.32 and $2.42 per diluted share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $419.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.