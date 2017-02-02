BRIEF-Motorola Solutions Q4 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Motorola Solutions Inc

* Motorola Solutions reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.03 from continuing operations

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.43 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.84 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.52 to $0.57 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 1 to 2 percent

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 3 to 5 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $5.05 to $5.20 from continuing operations

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.12, revenue view $6.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S